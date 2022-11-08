A Hollis man is facing drunken driving charges after police say he allegedly hit a car after crossing the centerline on Main Street outside Hollis-Brookline High School, as locals headed to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Hollis police sergeant was on patrol near the polls at Hollis-Brookline High School when a motorist flagged him down in the parking lot, police said.