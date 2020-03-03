A Hollis woman is facing drunken driving charges after Merrimack police responded to reports of an erratic motor vehicle on Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack late Monday night.
According to Merrimack police, around 10:26 p.m. on Monday officers received a report of erratic driving on Daniel Webster Highway, with the vehicle heading north. A responding officer reported locating the vehicle as it was pulling out of a business in the north end of town.
According to police, the officer reported witnessing traffic violations and stopped the vehicle. Police identified the driver as Heather Armhold, 36, of Hollis.
Merrimack police reported that while speaking with Armhold an officer observed possible signs of impairment “consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages,” according to a press release. At the conclusion of the officer’s investigation, Armhold was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Armhold was transported to the Merrimack Police Department where she was processed and charged. Armhold was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 12 in the 9th Circuit, District Court of Merrimack.