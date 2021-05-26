Dale Holloway, the man accused of shooting up a wedding two years ago in Pelham, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the savage beating of his public defender days after the wedding shooting.
Holloway, 38, is scheduled to return to Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Thursday, where prosecutors will ask Judge Diane Nicolosi to sentence him to 7½ to 15 years in state prison.
Holloway, who has fired lawyers and filed multiple pro se hearings in the case, has the opportunity to argue for a lower sentence.
On Wednesday, he asked that a sentencing hearing be held quickly because he wanted to leave Valley Street jail for state prison. He has been held at Valley Street jail since his arrest for the wedding shooting; judge have rejected his multiple attempts to be released before trial.
“I’m willing to resolve this issue today,” he told Nicolosi. Prosecutor Brian Greklek-McKeon said he needed time to prepare for sentencing, and Nicolosi granted him a day.
Holloway represented himself, with Brian Lee a court-appointed standby counsel. Holloway asked that Lee represent him during the Thursday sentencing hearing, which Lee agreed to do.
Holloway pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault in October 2019. The beating took place in a special room at the jail for defense lawyers to confer with their clients. It left public defender Michael Davidow with a broken nose and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is a stroke caused by a beating. He has filed suit against the jail.
Davidow told police that Holloway did not want him as a lawyer. Davidow is expected to be on hand Thursday for the sentencing, and Holloway hopes to have several family members speak on his behalf.
Holloway had faced an enhanced sentence because of two prior assault charges in Massachusetts. However, the 7½- to 15-year sentence is standard for first-degree assault.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Holloway said the plea bargain is not tied to the case in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South, where he faces attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.
He allegedly shot and seriously wounded Bishop Stanley Choate and Claire McMullen on Oct. 12, 2019, during McMullen’s wedding ceremony at New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham.
Less than two weeks before the shooting, Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, was allegedly shot and killed by Brandon Castiglione, whose father was marrying McMullen.