NEWPORT — The woman who organized a break-in and assault at the Langdon home of her ex-boyfriend is headed to jail after she pleaded guilty to felony charges.
Tiffany Dyer, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, and two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree assault.
Ben St. Jean had broken up with Dyer just before the Sept. 8, 2018, assault at the camper where St. Jean lived in Langdon, according to the state police affidavit filed in the case.
Police said two witnesses reported that St. Jean had broken it off after Dyer had cheated on him. St. Jean and Dyer had a physical struggle over a 12-pack of Twisted Tea in a Manchester hotel, according to the witnesses, police said. Twisted Tea is an alcoholic iced tea brand.
Dyer was sentenced last week in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport to 12 months in the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity. She is eligible to switch to administrative home confinement after six months, according to the sentencing documents. She also received a suspended state prison sentence of two and a half to five years. She will serve three years on probation once she is released. Dyer is ordered to have no contact with St. Jean as part of her sentence.
After the Twisted Tea fight, St. Jean fled to his property in Langdon, and Dyer started threatening to bring up her boyfriend, Willem Wonsang, 45, and his son to the camper to kill St. Jean, police said one witness reported.
Dyer, Wonsang and Lenny Alvarez, 22, all of Manchester, reportedly broke into St. Jean’s camper at Dyer’s urging, where Wonsang hit St. Jean with a shovel and Alvarez “manhandled” him, according to the indictments filed in the case. During the altercation, Dyer reportedly urged the men to “kill” St. Jean, according to court records.
St. Jean ended up in critical condition, according to the affidavit.
The couple has had a difficult and occasionally violent relationship, according to court records.
Dyer was charged in a January 2019 incident in which she was accused of trying to run over St. Jean in Manchester. The couple had reconciled after the Langdon incident, in violation of one of Dyer’s bail conditions, and were watching movies in St. Jean’s Manchester home on Jan. 8, 2019, when things went south, according to court records.
St. Jean accused Dyer of cheating on him again and threw her out of the home, according to the affidavit filed in the case. St. Jean walked out of the house with Dyer as he was telling her to leave, according to the affidavit. Dyer got in her car and drove it at St. Jean, pinning him between her car and his car, according to the affidavit.
“Ben said he didn’t believe Tiffany would actually hit him,” Manchester police detective Kevin O’Meara wrote in his affidavit.
Alvarez pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, burglary and false imprisonment in October of 2019 and was sentenced to up to a year in the Sullivan County House of Corrections, according to court records.
Wonsang is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and burglary. He has twice skipped out on a court appearance in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport, where he is also charged with felony bail jumping.