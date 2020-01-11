WINDHAM — A home surveillance system captured images of two men who broke into a home on Glance Road Friday evening, triggering a rapid police response.
Police responded to the home around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. The homeowner told police her surveillance camera showed two men wearing dark clothing breaking into the rear of her residence.
Police from Windham and surrounding towns, including two K9 teams from Londonderry and Salem police departments, responded to the scene and searched the neighborhood without success. Police said the burglars likely left the area in a vehicle.
The video images show two men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 434-5577 or police@windhampd.com.
