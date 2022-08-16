Secret Service agent stands guard as then-President Donald Trump speaks

A Secret Service agent stands guard as then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from a White House balcony on Oct. 10 after testing positive for the coronavirus.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - The Department of Homeland Security's chief watchdog has rejected calls from leading Democratic legislators to recuse himself from the investigation into the erasure of text messages that Secret Service agents exchanged during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, drawing fresh rebukes from lawmakers on Tuesday.

Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said in a letter made public Tuesday that he would not share investigative documents or allow his top lieutenants to sit for transcribed interviews before House committees investigating the attack, nor would he provide documents that lawmakers requested.