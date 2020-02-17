MERRIMACK - A homeless couple are facing multiple drug and weapons charges, after police say a domestic dispute between the pair quickly escalated outside early Sunday outside a Merrimack hotel.
According to Merrimack police, around 12 a.m. Sunday an officer was conducting a business check at a hotel on Daniel Webster Highway when he reported seeing “a domestic dispute that appeared to be escalating,” with a woman stepping in front of a vehicle to prevent it from leaving the parking lot.
According to police, the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle - identified by police as Phillip Wetmore, 29, no fixed address - and a identified as Falynne St. John, 23, of no fixed address.
According to police, while the officer was speaking with Wetmore, he noticed he had a 9 mm handgun in his possession. Wetmore is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm. After being taken into custody, the officer conducted a search of Wetmore and found methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills on him. A records check also showed Wetmore had a suspended license, police said.
Police said while speaking with St. John, she told officers the gun found in Wetmore’s possession was in fact hers, and she had just purchased it. According to police, St. John was also seen operating the same motor vehicle just prior to the officer’s contact with her. She was taken into custody for operating after suspension, and later found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Wetmore was transported to Merrimack police headquarters for processing. He was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a prescription drug and operating after suspension 2nd offense.
Wetmore was held on preventative detention and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
St. John was also transported to Merrimack police headquarters, where she was charged with possession of a controlled drug, sales of a firearm to a felon and operating after suspension. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m.