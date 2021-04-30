A Manchester man faces three rape charges stemming from 2-hour-long attack in a city cemetery Thursday afternoon in which he allegedly threatened his victim with a knife, pulled her hair and chased her down when she tried to escape.
During one flight, the woman was able to call 911 from her phone before her attacker chased her down and began a final assault, according to affidavits filed by Manchester police.
Police have charged Amuri Diole, 27, with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one of criminal threatening. Court papers list his address as the New Horizons homeless shelter.
Diole is slated to be arraigned this morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Police said the attack took place at Valley Cemetery. When they arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found the victim naked from the waist down and blood on her hands and legs.
"She was wet as if she had been outside in the rain," the report reads. She told police the attack had lasted two hours.
She told police her rapist put a knife to the back of her neck at one point and to the front at another, threatening to kill her.
Police found Diole on the back side of the mausoleum and arrested him. The crypt is on an embankment that overlooks the lowest area of the cemetery where homeless people often live.