Homeless man charged with threatening parking officer in Manchester with knife
Staff Report
Jun 27, 2023
Jun 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago

John Taylor is charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon after allegedly pulling a knife on a parking officer. Provided by Manchester Police

A 37-year-old homeless man was charged with pulling a knife on a Manchester parking enforcement officer after being told he could not stay in the Victory Parking Garage, police said.The incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Monday after the parking enforcement officer saw a man sitting in a parking spot with a shopping cart, according to a news release.The man later identified as John Taylor allegedly "pulled out a large knife and threatened him," the release reads. He left the garage after the officer called for help.Taylor was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

DOJ watchdog cites prison lapses leading up to Epstein's death, but no sign of foul play
No bail: Newton man arraigned in connection to triple homicide
Homeless man charged with threatening parking officer in Manchester with knife
'Wonderful people:' Victims of Newton triple homicide identified by family
Council to consider contract for forensic psychiatric hospital Wednesday
Manchester man facing criminal mischief, simple assault charges

Most Popular
Former Nashua lawmaker charged with distributing sex abuse images, say police
Candidate for alderman charged with 'keying' superintendent's car
Officials say Stacie Marie Laughton's child sexual abuse images charges are connected to arrest of Lindsay Groves on felony charges.
For three months, Montgomerys struggled to keep Harmony's body hidden, court document says
Hudson woman working at Mass. daycare facing federal child porn, exploitation charges
Takeaways from the grisly Harmony filing
Affidavit: Fight over tips owed led to assault charges against Murphy's owner
WBL tattoo shop owner talked about buying and selling body parts before indictment
Mass. man allegedly reached 130 mph trying to flee police on I-93
NH woman accused of photographing naked children at Mass. daycare center