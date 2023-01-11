Homeless man charged with vandalizing Manchester welcome center Staff Report Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Dean Shean COURTESY MANCHESTER POLICE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A homeless man has been arrested for vandalizing the Manchester’s welcome center last month, city police announced Wednesday.Dean Shean was charged with criminal mischief and released on personal recognizance bond.Shean allegedly damaged an emergency call box and kiosk, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage at the welcome center, which is located at 775 Elm St., police said.Police said they obtained obtained surveillance video from the morning of Dec. 24 showing someone throwing a brick from a planter box through the glass screen of the kiosk and also at the call box. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police arrest man in connection with baby left in woods on West Side +2 Homeless man charged with vandalizing Manchester welcome center Manchester police charge homeless man in connection with 3 downtown burglaries Suspected NYC bike path killer accused of seeking to join Islamic State Nashua man faces domestic violence charges Break in 50-year-old cold case; ID made on woman found in Bedford woods +5 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Laconia man sentenced for providing fatal dose of fentanyl Trial starts for former Salem police captain accused of tax evasion in his gun sale side business Of 15 suspended Mass. police officers, most face serious charges Break in 50-year-old cold case; ID made on woman found in Bedford woods Manchester police arrest man in connection with baby left in woods on West Side Nashua man faces domestic violence charges Officers involved in teen's fatal shooting identified Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe arrested Manchester police charge homeless man in connection with 3 downtown burglaries Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested by police on Capitol riot anniversary Request News Coverage