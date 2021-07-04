A homeless man from New Hampshire has been charged with swiping a car from a Brooklyn shopping center with a 2-year-old girl inside, police said Saturday.
Tyler Hall, 33, faces a host of charges including robbery, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child for stealing the occupied gray Honda Pilot right in front of the defenseless child’s mother Friday afternoon, cops said.
The tot, clad in a pink dress, had just been placed in a child seat at the Liberty View shopping complex at 30th St. and Third Ave. about 3:40 p.m. when Hall slipped behind the wheel and drove off with the car.
“He stole my car! He stole my car!” the girl’s pregnant mother, 34, screamed as she sought help, a nearby food vendor recalled.
The child’s father, who was inside shopping, raced out to help, but Hall had already sped off on Second Ave.
Cops stopped the stolen Honda Pilot about an hour later on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway between Tillary St. and Flushing Ave. in downtown Brooklyn, said cops. Officers found the little girl was unharmed in the back seat, and took Hall into custody.
Hall, whose last address was in Loudon, N.H., has no arrest record in New York City, police said.
At arraignment Saturday night in Brooklyn Criminal Court, Hall was ordered held on bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.