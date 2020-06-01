PORTSMOUTH — A homeless man is facing arson and several other charges after Portsmouth police say he paddled to New Hampshire from Maine in a canoe before starting a fire at a local middle school, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Christoph M. Berger, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on charges of arson, possession of an infernal machine, burglary and breach of bail.
According to police, Berger has been identified as the person responsible for starting a fire at Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave., at 3:19 a.m. on May 23.
According to police, officials allege Berger paddled a canoe from Kittery, Maine, across the Piscataqua River to Portsmouth in possession of a propane tank and bucket of flammable liquid believed to be gasoline. He docked at a South End pier and walked with the tank and bucket to the school.
As reported by Seacoastonline.com, a charred propane tank was found at the scene.
Berger was arrested May 22 in Portsmouth and Newington. He was also arrested later in the day on May 23 in Rye.
On May 22, Portsmouth police say Berger was in a speeding vehicle when he allegedly threw an object through a plate glass window at Bennett’s sandwich shop.
According to police, Berger failed to stop for Portsmouth officers pursuing him on Market Street, where he forced another driver into a guardrail before crashing himself.
A foot chase followed, which ended in a parking lot outside the Macy’s store in Newington where Berger was Tasered and taken into custody.
Newington police charged Berger with conduct after an accident, resisting arrest and possession of less than 3/4 of an ounce of marijuana, the police log notes. Portsmouth police have charged him with criminal mischief, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated and misuse of plates.
After he was released on bail, Merner said, Berger went to Kittery where he began his canoe trip to Portsmouth and lit the fire at the school.