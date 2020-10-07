A Hooksett couple was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment charges after police say a four-year-old in their care ingested oxycodone pills and lost consciousness.
According to Hooksett police, on Wednesday Jason Laferte, 39, and Stacey Burley, 35, both of Hooksett, turned themselves in on warrants for endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Hooksett police, on Aug. 4 Officer Kevin Laliberte responded to Laferte and Burley’s residence after receiving a call about an unconscious 4-year-old who had ingested oxycodone pills. Police determined the pills were within reach of the child and were not in a proper childproof container, which would have limited unauthorized access by the child.
Officer Laliberte applied for and was granted an arrest warrant for Laferte and Burley on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Both parties were processed and released from the Hooksett police department on summonses, and are due in Hooksett District Court Dec. 17, 2020, at 8:15 a.m.