A Hooksett man is facing domestic violence and animal cruelty charges, accused of killing his girlfriend’s cat following an argument, police said.
Hooksett police responded last Thursday to a report of a domestic argument that took place over the phone between a man identified as Jose Castro, 30, of Hooksett, and his girlfriend.
Officers arrived at the Carrington Farms apartments on Mammoth Road just before 10 p.m. and spoke with the couple, and were told a cat may have been killed before the girlfriend showed up, Hooksett police said in a statement.
According to police, Castro at first denied killing the cat, but later admitted to suffocating the animal, claiming he was upset by the argument with his girlfriend.
According to police, officers found the dead cat in a dumpster outside the apartment building.
Castro was arrested on charges of domestic violence — animal cruelty and domestic violence — criminal mischief.
Castro was transported to the Hooksett Police Department where he was booked, processed and released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date in Merrimack Superior Court.