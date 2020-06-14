MANCHESTER - A Hooksett man faces DUI and other charges after leading police on a chase through city streets, then crashing into a utility pole and house, police said Sunday.
Isaac Velez, 22, was arrested by officers at the corner of Pearl and Belmont streets as he attempted to flee the scene of the crash, police said in a release.
Officers initially attempted to pull over a 2010 BMW that was speeding west on Bridge Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. The driver ignored emergency lights and sirens as he continued north on Pine Street, then east on Pearl Street, the release said.
Officers stopped the chase after a short time, then relocated the BMW after it struck a utility pole and house at the corner of Pearl and Belmont streets, police said.
Velez was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, conduct after an accident, reckless conduct, resisting detention, disobeying a police officer and being an armed career criminal, police said.
Velez and an unidentified man who was a passenger in the car were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the chase and crash was asked to call Manchester police at (603) 688-8711.