A Hooksett man was arrested late Thursday after a three-hour standoff with police, and has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges.
According to a news release from the Hooksett Police Department, someone called 911 around 8 p.m. Thursday from a home on Hooksett Road, near the Allenstown line. The phone was off the hook, police said, and police said they heard talk that led them to believe someone was being assaulted and threatened, possibly with a gun.
According to a case summary, prosecutors allege a man later identified as John Ramsey, 61, was threatening household members, saying, "I'm going to put a bullet in your head," and took a cell phone from a person who was trying to call police and threw it across the room.
When police got to the home at 1866 Hooksett Road, they said Ramsey stepped outside for a moment but went back in the house and refused to leave.
Hooksett police evacuated residents from their homes in the woodsy subdivision and called for help from the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, Pembroke police and the Merrimack County Sheriff's Department.
After three hours, police were able to arrest Ramsey around 11:30 p.m. No one was hurt as Ramsey was taken into custody, police said.
Ramsey was been charged with resisting arrest and several charges related to domestic violence.
Ramsey pleaded not guilty in a Hooksett court on Friday.