HOOKSETT – Residents in the Manchester Manor Manufactured Home Park were surprised and left looking for answers following a Monday evening shooting in their neighborhood.
According to documents from Merrimack County Superior Court, Kenneth Watts of 11 Vindale Rd. was arrested following the incident, with Hooksett Police describing it as a neighbor dispute.
Sandra Simwerayi lives across the street from Watts and was unaware that the shooting occurred until her children said they heard a loud noise. She said she later heard a scream, but was unaware of any gunshots until her friends called her, saying they heard about it on the news.
Most residents of homes within approximately 300 feet of Watts’ home either reported a lack of information on the incident beyond stating that they heard a loud noise, or were unavailable for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Lisa Martineau, who lives directly behind Watts, heard the gunshots go off at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. Martineau said that Watts’ other adjacent neighbor, who lives on Matthew Road, frequently sets off fireworks and there was a clear difference in the noise between the gunshots and those fireworks.
Martineau, who works at the New Hampshire Union Leader, said she saw Watts arrested and saw an ambulance and fire truck in front of the home owned by the neighbor that frequently shoots off fireworks, but was unsure of any other details.
Lucille Provencher, another Vindale Road resident, reported the incident as out of character most days at Manchester Manor.
“We never would have expected anything like that in this neighborhood,” said Provencher.
According to Merrimack County Superior Court, Watts faces charges of alleged reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening against a person with a deadly weapon, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
He was arraigned on Tuesday, with an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Hooksett police did not provide additional information on Tuesday, citing ongoing investigation into the incident.
On Monday, Hooksett police described the incident as a neighbor dispute, with the victim sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.