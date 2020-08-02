A Hooksett man is facing several drug charges, after police say they found him unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle that was running and “still in drive” early Saturday.
According to Hooksett police Sgt. Mike Zappala, officers were dispatched to Zapora Drive around 2:19 a.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle in the middle of the roadway with no one inside.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding a male driver in the vehicle, “passed out with the vehicle running and still in drive,” Zappala said in a statement.
Officers put the vehicle into park and woke up the driver, identified as Gonzalo Dudok Capdevila, 22, of Hooksett.
According to police, Capdevila showed “signs of impairment and was unaware of where he currently was,” Zappala said in a statement.
During the booking process, officers found Dudok Capdevila to be in possession of heroin/fentanyl. He was additionally charged with DUI, possession of drugs and transportation of drugs.
Dudok Capdevila was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned at Merrimack Superior Court at a later date.