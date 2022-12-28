A Hooksett man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, to conspiracy and robbery charges stemming from a violent home invasion in York, Maine.

In August, 2019, Derek Daprato, 34, and three other co-conspirators met in Hooksett, New Hampshire and planned a home invasion of a York residence to rob marijuana and marijuana sale proceeds from the home’s resident, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District for Maine, citing court records.