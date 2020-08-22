A Hooksett man faces charges after police said he pointed a gun at another man's head Friday evening.
A man was driving south on West River Road, or Route 3A in Hooksett just after 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Hooksett Police Department. He stopped to let two people cross the street near Brookside West, a dead-end street off West River Road.
One of the people crossing the street, later identified as Jay Jennato, 50, of Hooksett, rapped the back of the car, police said. The driver told police he stopped to yell at Jennato.
The driver told police Jennato walked up to him, pulled out a handgun from a bag and pointed it at the driver's head.
The driver drove away, and he told police he watched Jennato put the gun back in the bag, and hand it to the woman who was walking with him. The driver called 911, and Hooksett police found Jennato and the woman on West River Road.
Police said they found a gun in a bag with the pair.
Jennato was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence and disorderly conduct. He was released on personal recognizance bail for appearance at Merrimack Superior Court.