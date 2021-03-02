Hooksett officials say they intend to prosecute those responsible for a fake ‘shots fired’ call that tied up police resources for more than a half hour early Tuesday.
Around 7:24 a.m. Tuesday Hooksett police received an anonymous call from a blocked number reporting hearing shots fired and screams at a residence at 8 Morrill Road, officials said.
Several police units responded to the residence and set up a perimeter while trying to contact residents inside the home, while outside no other witnesses or neighbors reported hearing any gunshots or disturbances, police said.
Around 7:54 a.m. police were able to make contact with the homeowners, who exited the residence voluntarily. Police determined there was “absolutely no emergency” at the residence or any surrounding homes, and the anonymous call was “fake.” The homeowners at 8 Morrill Road are cooperating with police, officials said.
“A call like this consumes extensive police resources and puts the public and police at risk,” said Hooksett Police Chief Janet Bouchard in a statement. “Hooksett police detectives are conducting a full investigation and will be prosecuting those found responsible for placing the call.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mannon at (603) 624-1560 x318.