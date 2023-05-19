A former Hooksett police officer has agreed to leave law enforcement permanently to avoid criminal charges for improper use of the State Police On-Line Telecommunications System.
An investigation of January 2023 allegations against Schleiden Meneide by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office found evidence that he unlawfully acquired and used information from the state law enforcement system known as SPOTS, according to a news release Friday from the Attorney General.
As a result of the agreement, Meneide has resigned his position with the Hooksett Police Department and agreed to surrender his certification as a law enforcement officer in New Hampshire, which will put him on a national registry of decertified officers.
He will not seek future employment as a law enforcement officer, including in any federal, state, county, municipal, university or tribal law enforcement agency, under the terms.
If the Hooksett department determines he should be placed on the state's Exculpatory Evidence Schedule -- the so-called Laurie list of officers with misconduct and credibility issues -- Meneide has agreed not to contest it.
Meneide's case file will remain open for two years to allow the Attorney General's Office to make sure he adheres to the terms of the agreement. If he doesn't the Attorney General’s Office may bring criminal charges.
The case was investigated by members of the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Unit, which investigates and prosecutes allegations of criminal conduct committed by state officials, judicial officers and law enforcement officers in New Hampshire.