A three-hour police standoff in Hooksett last week is part of a familiar pattern of domestic assaults leading to hours-long armed standoffs with police.
John Ramsey, 61, of Hooksett, who pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges and resisting arrest in Merrimack County circuit court on Friday, allegedly assaulted someone who lives with him, and barricaded himself in the home for three hours while Hooksett police and other law enforcement waited for three hours for him to leave the house.
In recent years, police called to homes for assaults on a family member or intimate partner have not infrequently ended with protracted standoffs. A five-hour standoff on Amherst Street in Manchester followed an alleged domestic assault in 2020. An Ossipee man barricaded himself in his home for hours in the same year after hitting and choking a former girlfriend. A Winchester man died by suicide last year, as police tried to get him out of his home to arrest him for threatening a woman with a firearm.
Because different police agencies respond to these calls, there is no data showing how often domestic violence leads to long police standoffs.
According to a case summary from the state court system, police and prosecutors accuse Ramsey of assaulting someone he lives with on Thursday evening in Hooksett, shoving the person onto a bed.
When the person called 911, Ramsey allegedly grabbed the cell phone and hurled it across the room. But with the phone off the hook, police responded to the home on Hooksett Road, near the Allenstown line, around 8 p.m. Thursday.
On the open line, police said it sounded like someone being threatened with a gun.
According to court documents, Ramsey threatened three people in his home, saying, “I’m going to put a bullet in your head.”
When police got to the home at 1866 Hooksett Road, they said Ramsey stepped outside for a moment. But when he realized police were at his door, he went back in the house and refused to leave.
Hooksett police evacuated residents from their homes in the woodsy subdivision and called for help from the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, Pembroke police and the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department.
After three hours, police were able to arrest Ramsey around 11:30 p.m. No one was hurt as Ramsey was taken into custody, police said.
Ramsey was been charged with resisting arrest and several charges related to domestic violence.
Ramsey pleaded not guilty in a Hooksett court on Friday.
The state’s domestic violence hotline is 1-866-644-3574. To find the crisis center nearest to you, please visit https://www.nhcadsv.org/member-programs.html.