CONCORD — A Hopkinton man was arrested for assaulting a taxi driver on I-89 Friday night, after state police say he left his wallet and a pocketknife in the cab.
Dax David Duclos, 44, was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Just after 8 p.m., a driver from Main Street Taxi arrived at the Troop D barracks in Concord and reported that he had been attacked by a passenger, according to a news release. The driver told troopers he had pulled over and defended himself, and after a brief fight on the side of the highway, the driver was able to get away and drive to the barracks to report the incident.
State troopers and a police dog searched the highway between Exits 2 and 3. They found Duclos walking in the breakdown lane of the highway and took him into custody. Police said Duclos was uninjured “but highly intoxicated, according to the release.
The man's wallet and a small pocketknife were found inside the taxi, police said.
The taxi driver was treated by Concord EMS but did not suffer serious injuries, police said.