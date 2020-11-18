A Hopkinton resident has been charged with providing false information on voter registration and domicile affidavits in connection with the February presidential primary, state prosecutors said Wednesday.
Ole Oisin, 46, allegedly claimed he was born in "Senegal, Nation of Islam" on a voter registration form, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. Senegal is a central African country.
On a domicile affidavit, he allegedly wrote Senegal was his birthplace and gave an incorrect date of birth -- April 2001.
Oisin was born in Ireland, according to the statement.
He faces two Class A misdemeanor charges of wrongful voting. If convicted, he could be subject to a year in jail on each charge and a $2,000 fine. He could also lose his right to vote in future elections.
Efforts to reach Oisin were not immediately successful. State business records list him as the registered agent for Out on a Limb Tree Care, a New Castle-based company.
Wrongful voting indictment
Vincent Marzello, 65, of West Lebanon, was indicted on one count of wrongful voting for voting twice during the Nov. 8, 2016, general election, a Class B felony.
The indictment alleges Marzello knowingly voted twice in Lebanon by voting once as Vincent Marzello and once as Helen Elisabeth Ashley.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 14 in Grafton County Superior Court.