CONCORD -- A Hopkinton man who lied on a voter registration form and other election-related paperwork during the 2020 presidential primary avoided jail time in a deal with prosecutors announced on Tuesday.
But Ole Oisin, 47, has lost his right to vote in future elections, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Oisin must also pay a $1,000 fine.
Oisin appeared in Concord District Court and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of wrongful voting. Authorities confirmed he was able to vote in Hopkinton in the February 2020 primary after submitting the fraudulent paperwork.
He admitted submitting a voter registration form with an incorrect birthdate and a statement that his place of birth was Senegal. Oisin was born in Ireland and is a naturalized citizen, prosecutors said.
He also admitted to submitting a domicile affidavit with false information about his address, his birth date and his birthplace.
Oisin faced up to a year in jail for each misdemeanor conviction.