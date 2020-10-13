EXETER -- A Rockingham County jail inmate who fled while receiving medical treatment in Exeter Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m., state police said.
George J. Moses, 46, was located by a state police dog and taken into custody in the area of 1 Bayberry Lane in Exeter, state police Lt. John Hennessey said.
According to Exeter police, Moses escaped from the custody of a Rockingham County corrections officer after he was transported to Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics at 1 Hampton Road for medical treatment.
Police said the Exeter man was being held without bail on charges of second-degree assault, criminal threatening and domestic violence-related assault.
Before he was caught, Moses was last seen about 1:43 p.m. in the area of Bayberry Lane.