CLAREMONT -- A Vermont woman working as a house cleaner in Claremont is charged with stealing from two clients, including taking jewelry from an elderly woman.
Gabrielle Dimick, 29, of 32 Valley St., in Springfield, Vt., is facing four theft charges in Sullivan County Superior Court after her boss, the owner of a housecleaning business, went to police, according to an affidavit filed in court.
According to Claremont Police Officer Justin Leach’s affidavit, the business owner provided police with a printout of text messages in which the owner tried to get Dimick to return the jewelry. The business owner had already agreed to cover the cash Dimick allegedly stole.
The text messages, made part of the affidavit, show Dimick telling the business owner that she was trying to get back the rings, but she would need at least $400 to retrieve them.
The texts imply that the rings were in the possession of a pawnbroker. After numerous messages, including a few attempts for the business owner and Dimick to meet, the rings remained unaccounted for, according to the text messages. That’s when the business owner went to the police.
Dimick was arrested last week in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport and released on personal recognizance bail.
