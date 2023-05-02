On a dreary British day in January 2018, two men, one in a wheelchair, the other pushing him, sped through Manchester Airport on their way to catch an Emirates jumbo jet to Dubai.

James Parker, an unemployed man living in the English seaside town of Blackpool, and Stephen Boys, a financial adviser making a modest living, were on their way to the United Arab Emirates to invest their haul from a crypto heist as simple as it was effective. A fitting crime for an age of doggy tokens and virtual apes.