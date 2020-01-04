HUDSON — A 23-year-old local man was charged with reckless conduct after allegedly firing a handgun into the wall of his home Friday night.
Grant Degiacomo was arrested at his 35 Shoal Creek Road residence about 10:30 p.m., after police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm, according to a news release.
Degiacomo allegedly fired his gun while others were inside the home, according to the release.
He was taken into custody without incident and is being held without bail at Valley Street jail in Manchester pending arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
