A Hudson man whose pickup truck slid off the road and hit a tree Wednesday night was charged with drunk driving, second offense.
Hudson police said Richard Lanoue, 57, was driving north on Cutler Road when his 2004 Nissan pickup crashed into a tree just before 9 p.m.
Lanoue, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Lanoue was arrested at the scene. He also faces a charge of driving after suspension. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on Jan. 29.