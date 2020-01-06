HUDSON -- A Hudson man was charged with drunken driving after police said he led an officer on a chase and crashed into a snowbank.
Officer Tyler Tambouris said he attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding Sunday at 12:36 a.m. when the driver sped up, turned onto Highland Street and sped up to 70 mph.
Tambouris told a dispatcher the vehicle was so far ahead of him that he could not make out its plate number.
Police said as the vehicle attempted to turn left from Highland onto Bonnie Lane, the driver lost control and crashed into a snowbank in front of 128 Highland St.
The driver, later identified by police as Michael Giuffrida, tried to back out, but the vehicle was stuck in the snow. He was not injured, police said.
Giuffrida was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and disobeying an officer.
