HUDSON — A Hudson man accused of beating his mother to death inside the home they shared this summer has been indicted on two alternative counts of second-degree murder by a grand jury in Hillsboro County District Court's Southern District.
According to a press release from Attorney General John Formella's office, Grant DeGiacomo is accused of both "causing Christine DeGiacomo's death and recklessly causing her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," by repeatedly striking the 57-year-old woman at 35 Shoal Creek Road.
The results of Christine DeGiacomo's autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen.
Authorities said Christine DeGiacomo was allegedly attacked by Grant DeGiacomo inside their home in Hudson's Rolling Green community on the night of July 6.
Police were called to the scene by a concerned neighbor who heard the violent encounter. Shortly before 9:45 p.m., police said they found Christine DeGiacomo inside the home suffering from traumatic injuries.
A neighbor told The Sun the day after the alleged crime that he called 911 after hearing what he described as an argument that escalated to a woman "screaming for her life" inside the home.
"It escalated just like that, and I was probably on the phone with 911 within 30 seconds," the neighbor said at the time.
Documents available in Hillsboro Superior Court Southern District state the 57-year-old woman was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, in Nashua, where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.
Following an investigation, court documents state authorities obtained a warrant for Grant DeGiacomo's arrest.
The circumstances surrounding the grisly murder are unclear, though the incident was not Grant DeGiacomo's first run-in with the law.
In January 2020, he was arrested for reckless conduct after police said he fired a gun inside the home on Shoal Creek Road while intoxicated.
A family member told police at the time that Grant DeGiacomo is an alcoholic who struggles with mental health issues.
DeGiacomo is scheduled to be arraigned on the second-degree murder indictments in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 28. He remains behind bars without bail.
