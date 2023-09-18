HUDSON — A Hudson man accused of beating his mother to death inside the home they shared this summer has been indicted on two alternative counts of second-degree murder by a grand jury in Hillsboro County District Court's Southern District.

According to a press release from Attorney General John Formella's office, Grant DeGiacomo is accused of both "causing Christine DeGiacomo's death and recklessly causing her death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," by repeatedly striking the 57-year-old woman at 35 Shoal Creek Road.

Man arrested and charged in Hudson murder

