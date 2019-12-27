NASHUA — A Hudson man is facing 18 felony charges, including allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a juvenile over a six-month period.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury has indicted Scott Graham, 39, of 12 Alpine Ave. According to newly filed court documents, the assaults began on May 10 in Nashua.
Graham is accused of performing sexual acts on the juvenile when the child was 14 and 15 years old, providing the teen with naked photographs and inappropriate videos of himself and repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile. The alleged sexual assaults began in May, and continued periodically until Oct. 5, states court records.
Graham faces 13 felonious sexual assault charges, three charges of indecent exposure and lewdness, one charge of attempted felonious sexual assault and one charge of certain uses of computer services.
Members of the Nashua Police Department’s computer forensics unit and problem-oriented police unit initiated an investigation in October into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.
If convicted of all 18 offenses, Graham could face up to seven years in prison for each of the charges. He is scheduled to be back in court on May 16 for a trial management conference at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
