Grant Degiacomo, 23, was charged with reckless conduct after police say he fired a handgun into a wall.

HUDSON — Police say a man shot a gun into the wall of a home on Friday night

Around 10:30 p.,., Hudson police responded to a reported disturbance at 35 Shoal Creek Road. There, police met Grant Degiacomo, 23, of Hudson. 

Police say Degiacomo fired his handgun into a wall in his home, when other people were inside. Degiacomo was arrested and charged with one count of Reckless Conduct.

He is being held without bail for arraignment Jan. 6 in Nashua Superior Court. 

Friday, January 03, 2020