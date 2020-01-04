HUDSON — Police say a man shot a gun into the wall of a home on Friday night
Around 10:30 p.,., Hudson police responded to a reported disturbance at 35 Shoal Creek Road. There, police met Grant Degiacomo, 23, of Hudson.
Police say Degiacomo fired his handgun into a wall in his home, when other people were inside. Degiacomo was arrested and charged with one count of Reckless Conduct.
He is being held without bail for arraignment Jan. 6 in Nashua Superior Court.
