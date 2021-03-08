Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly overdose last summer in Hudson, police announced Monday.
According to Hudson police, officers responded to a home in July 2020 for a reported narcotics-related overdose and discovered 28-year-old David Dunn Jr., of Hudson, dead.
Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested Nathan Dignan, 28, of Hudson, on two counts of criminal solicitation; John Mills, 29, of Hampton, on charges of selling a controlled drug resulting in death and falsifying physical evidence; and Jordan Lamprey, 23, of North Hampton, on a charge of selling a controlled drug resulting in death.
No additional details were provided by police.
According to police, Dignan was released on $1,000 cash bail pending an arraignment at Hillsborough Superior Court. Mills and Lamprey were both held on preventative detention pending arraignments at Hillsborough Superior Court.
Police said Lamprey also has several open investigations around the Seacoast area for narcotics-related offenses.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Hudson Police Department’s Narcotics Investigations Unit at 886-6011, or leave an anonymous tip via Facebook, the Hudson police website, or by calling the HPD Crime-Line at 594-1150.