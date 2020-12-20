A 48-year-old Pelham man was charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday after driving his pickup truck off Speare Road in Hudson into the backyard of one home, police said.
Hudson police responded to 89 Speare Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday where the 2019 Ram Rebel, operated by Derek Winn, continued straight through a sharp turn and through a chainlink fence and over a rock wall before coming to rest in the backyard of the home, according to a news release.
As a result of the on-scene investigation, Winn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Winn was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment in the Nashua District Court.