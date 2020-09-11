Hudson police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station early Friday morning.
According to a police department news release, a man took cash from the Cumberland Farms gas station on Central Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. No one was hurt.
Police say the man who robbed the store is White, but did not offer any other description.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lischinsky of the Hudson Police Department at 886-6011 or email alischinsky@hudsonnh.gov, or leave an anonymous top at 594-1150.