Virene Poliquin

HUDSON — A former school bus driver in Hudson has been charged with slapping, kicking and throwing water at students with disabilities as she drove them home from school on Feb. 17.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and there is not much that disturbs me, unfortunately,” Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said. “This was very disturbing to me. The students on that bus are our most vulnerable, and they deserve our protection.”