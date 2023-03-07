HUDSON — A former school bus driver in Hudson has been charged with slapping, kicking and throwing water at students with disabilities as she drove them home from school on Feb. 17.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and there is not much that disturbs me, unfortunately,” Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said. “This was very disturbing to me. The students on that bus are our most vulnerable, and they deserve our protection.”
The driver, Virene Poliquin, 68, of Hudson, was arrested Monday on nine class A misdemeanor simple assault charges stemming from the Feb. 17 incident.
The students, ages 5 and 6, were on the way home at the time of the assaults, which included “slapping, kicking, grabbing, covering the mouth with a hand and pouring water on a victim,” Dionne said during a news conference at the Hudson police station.
Dionne said there were no injuries.
“The investigation is ongoing to determine if this had happened on any other dates,” the chief said.
He said he was not aware of any other complaints against Poliquin.
Schools Superintendent Daniel Moulis said the district was made aware of the assaults on Feb. 20.
“The district contacted the families of the students on this bus once we were made aware of the initial concern, and there has been follow-up communication with the families,” he said.
Poliquin worked for Durham School Services, which is part of Illinois-based National Express. She was immediately suspended and then terminated, according to a spokesperson.
“The driver met school bus driver requirements of the State of New Hampshire, including an FBI fingerprint database, search, and criminal background check, and passed all company required background screenings,” according to a statement.
Durham School Services was founded in 1917 as a special education transportation provider for the owner’s child who used a wheelchair, according to its website.
The company says it has developed a customized training curriculum for special needs transportation and is “recognized as experts in this area,” according to its website.
“We hire people with the integrity, patience and sensitivity necessary to be a positive influence in the lives of children with special needs,” the website reads.
Pre-COVID, the company transported more than a million students, 100,000 of whom had specials needs, on any given day in more than 340 school districts in 32 states.
The company is cooperating with the investigation, Dionne said.
The state Department of Education conducted a criminal history record check on Poliquin on Nov. 22, according to a statement from Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
“The department’s top priority is to ensure the safety of children, and therefore takes all allegations of misconduct seriously,” he said.
Rachel Borge, Hudson’s director of special services, said the students, who attend different schools, were being transported in a bus with accessibility features.
The investigation revealed Poliquin assaulted one student seven times and the other two once each, Dionne said. Police have reviewed video from the bus, which is not being released. The school bus was equipped for both audio and video recording.
At one point during the news conference, the chief paused and showed his emotion while talking about the allegations, which he repeatedly called “disturbing.”
Poliquin, who posted $500 bail, is set to be arraigned on April 6 at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.
“Student safety and school safety is paramount to the Hudson School District and the Hudson School Department,” Dionne said.
“The actions of the driver were wrong and violate the trust of our students and parents,” Moulis said.