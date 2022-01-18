A Hudson woman and another woman from Dracut, Mass., have been arrested and charged, after friends tipped off the FBI.
Kirstyn Niemela, of Hudson, and Stefanie Nicole Chiguer, of Dracut, have been charged in a federal court in Washington, D.C., with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building — a mix of minor charges common among the hundreds of people who have been arrested after entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.
According to the criminal complaint outlining federal prosecutors’ case against Niemela and Chiguer, the FBI received a tip on Jan. 7, 2021, that Niemela had been at the U.S. Capitol, but the tipster provided little information about how he or she knew Niemela.
Then in June, another person came forward to say Niemela had been present at the Capitol during the riot.
This person had been friends with Niemala, according to the complaint, but the two had a falling out. Niemala showed the witness, who is not identified in the complaint, photos and videos of herself and her girlfriend, later identified as Chiguer, at the Jan. 6 riot. The witness identified Niemela and Chiguer in videos and photos of the riot.
Another person contacted the FBI after seeing photos of Niemela and Chiguer at the riot, and identified Niemela in photos and videos provided by the FBI.
Cellphones associated with Niemela and Chiguer were at least near the Capitol on the day of the riot, according to the complaint, citing information provided by Verizon.
Niemela is the third New Hampshire resident to be charged. Two others, Jason Riddle of Keene and Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater pleaded guilty to misdemeanors last year.