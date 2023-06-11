A Hudson woman who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 11 months in prison.
Kirstyn Niemela was arrested in 2022 and found guilty in January by a federal jury for her role in storming the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. Prosecutors claim she spent approximately 20 minutes inside the building, and appears in multiple surveillance videos.
Niemela was sentenced June 8 in the U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, by Judge Christopher R. Cooper.
Niemela was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building — a mix of minor charges common among the hundreds of people who have been arrested after entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.
According to the criminal complaint outlining federal prosecutors’ case against Niemela, the FBI received a tip on Jan. 7, 2021, that Niemela, a construction worker, had been at the U.S. Capitol, but the tipster provided little information about how he or she knew Niemela.
The anonymous tipster said they didn’t know if Niemela was “directly part of the riots, but she’s currently there and has posted numerous live videos on her FB (Facebook) page,” saying Niemela also posted “grab your popcorn... it’s coming....”
Then in June, another person came forward to say Niemela had been present at the Capitol during the riot.
“‘They indicated they talked to her two weeks earlier and Niemela indicated she was ‘going to take back the country,’” court documents state.
The FBI claimed Niemela told her former friend she was a member of the Proud Boys and was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. She showed a video of her breaking a window in the Capitol building to the friend, the FBI said.
Authorities later found Facebook posts where a woman they believed to be Niemela can be seen outside the U.S. Capitol the day of the riots wearing an American flag as a cape, sunglasses and a black sweatshirt with the words “We the People ARE PISSED OFF” across it.
Cellphones associated with Niemela were at least near the Capitol on the day of the riot, according to the complaint, citing information provided by Verizon.
Niemela is one of at least three New Hampshire residents to be charged in connection with the riot. Two others, Jason Riddle of Keene and Thomas Gallagher of Bridgewater, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.