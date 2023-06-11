Kirstyn Niemela and Stefanie Nicole Chiguer

A criminal complaint against a Hudson woman charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot alleges this photo shows Kirstyn Niemela, second from right.

A Hudson woman who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Kirstyn Niemela was arrested in 2022 and found guilty in January by a federal jury for her role in storming the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. Prosecutors claim she spent approximately 20 minutes inside the building, and appears in multiple surveillance videos.