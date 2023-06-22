A Hudson woman employed at a daycare in Massachusetts was arrested Thursday morning on child exploitation and child pornography charges, police said.
Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, was arrested by Nashua police and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography.
Groves is being held without bail in preventive detention after waiving her arraignment Thursday, and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.
According to the charging documents, Groves worked at Creative Minds in Tyngsborough, Mass.
Prosecutors allege between May 2022 and June 2023 Groves took nude images of children at the day care and sent the photos to an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship.
Specifically, Groves allegedly used natural bathroom breaks for the children -- described as routine diaper and pull-up changes prior to “naptime” -- to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then send the photos to the individual via text message.
Court documents say a preliminary forensic review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual. The messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds -- including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately 3 to 5 years old, prosecutors said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case are asked to call 617-748-3274.
The Creative Minds location where Groves works has voluntarily closed, the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care said.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon U.S. sentencing guidelines and statutes governing the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.