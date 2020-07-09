An excavation turned up human remains in Methuen, Mass., just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Manchester police say the investigation is related to a local missing person case.
A statement from the FBI Boston Division said the FBI’s Evidence Response Team unearthed human remains in the back of a property at 145 Milk St. in Methuen.
Manchester police assisted in the investigation, according to the statement, as did police from Lawrence, Mass., and Massachusetts State Police.
"Manchester investigators have been working with the FBI on an active missing persons case," city police spokeswoman Heather Hamel said in an email Thursday evening.
The remains will be turned over to the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, for DNA analysis and possible identification.