Hunter Biden appears during the White House Easter Egg Roll

Hunter Biden appears during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 18, 2024.

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

President Biden's son Hunter has reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would probably keep him out of jail, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Any proposed plea deal would have to be approved by a federal judge, and it was not immediately clear what day Hunter Biden, 53, might appear in court to enter his guilty plea.