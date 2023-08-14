FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden's son Hunter to face tax charges in federal court

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes.

 JONATHAN ERNST/reuters

Lawyers for Hunter Biden said in a late Sunday court filing that prosecutors reneged on a plea deal that would have resolved tax and firearms charges against the president’s son as his father seeks reelection.

Delaware federal prosecutors said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial after plea negotiations broke down.