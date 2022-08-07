Sweeney family photo

The family of Sean and Kassandra Sweeney

 From GoFundMe

As authorities continue the investigation into the murder of a Northfield mother and her two young sons last week, the victim’s husband is commenting publicly for the first time since the killings.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Sean Sweeney thanked everyone for their outreach and support since his wife Kassandra, 25, and sons Benjamin Michael, 4, and Mason Lee, 1, were found dead inside their home on Wethersfield Drive on Aug. 3.