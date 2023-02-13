Londonderry crash

A crash along Interstate 93 north in Londonderry on Sunday night shut the highway for about 30 minutes, State Police said.

 COURTESY STATE POLICE

About 10 vehicles traveling on Interstate 93 in Salem on Sunday evening sustained at least one flat tire after a vehicle struck the Exit 1 sign and a light pole, strewing metal and other debris across the ramp and highway resulting in unsuspecting motorists to drive over it.

The debris in the roadway prompted authorities to close I-93 north in Salem for about 30 minutes while police and fire personnel cleared the damage and helped remove impacted vehicles.