About 10 vehicles traveling on Interstate 93 in Salem on Sunday evening sustained at least one flat tire after a vehicle struck the Exit 1 sign and a light pole, strewing metal and other debris across the ramp and highway resulting in unsuspecting motorists to drive over it.
The debris in the roadway prompted authorities to close I-93 north in Salem for about 30 minutes while police and fire personnel cleared the damage and helped remove impacted vehicles.
Another crash a short time later closed I-93 north in Londonderry for about a half-hour.
Troopers are investigating whether the two incidents are related.
In the Salem crash, troopers notified at 7:11 p.m. found 10 vehicles on the ramp and on either side of the interstate with one or more flat tires.
Troopers did not locate a vehicle at the scene that could have been responsible for the extensive damage to the sign and pole.
Meanwhile, about eight minutes after the first call, state police received calls about a vehicle that crashed on I-93 north just north of Exit 5 in Londonderry. Callers reported that a vehicle had struck the left side guardrail, coming to rest in the two left lanes and that the driver ran into the woods.
Troopers found a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan had lost control and struck the left guardrail. Troopers reported finding alcohol inside the vehicle but no driver.
Witnesses who stopped to check on the driver told authorities the driver ran into the woods off the east side of the highway. State police used a K-9 unit to hunt for the driver.
Interstate 93 north was closed in Londonderry for about 30 minutes.