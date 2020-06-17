A 19-year-old Massachusetts man who state police say led troopers on a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph on Interstate 95 in Hampton was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Zeiad R. Mancour of Peabody was behind the wheel of a 2019 black Mercedes C6CS clocked traveling 112 mph on I-95 north about 3 p.m.
As troopers tried to stop the car, the driver accelerated, passing vehicles in the breakdown lane. State police said the Mercedes continued to Route 101 and got off at exit 12, blowing through a stop sign at the bottom of the exit ramp.
"Through the assistance of the general public, the Stratham Police Department and the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Department, the suspect vehicle was located along Route 108 in Stratham," state police said in a news release.
Mancour was charged with reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Jeffrey Costa at Jeffrey.Costa@dos.nh.gov
Mancour was released on his own personal recognizance and is to appear in Brentwood District Court on Aug 11.