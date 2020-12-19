Ghislaine Maxwell has repeatedly lied about her mysterious marriage and funneled millions to her hubby, prosecutors argued Friday, opposing her second attempt at bail.
Earlier this week, the accused madam for Jeffrey Epstein confirmed for the first time in a $28.5 million bail proposal that she got married in 2016. The name of her spouse is redacted from public documents in Manhattan Federal Court, but he is widely reported to be maritime expert and investor Scott Borgerson.
Prosecutors responded to Maxwell’s proposal by noting she refused to identify her spouse after her arrest in July at a $1 million New Hampshire estate purchased using a limited liability company (LLC). At the time, Maxwell told authorities she was in the process of a divorce.
“The fact that the defendant’s spouse has only now come forward to support the defendant should be afforded little weight given that he refused to come forward at the time of her arrest. While a friend’s desire to avoid publicity may be understandable, a spouse’s desire to distance himself in that manner—particularly when coupled with the defendant’s inconsistent statements about the state of their relationship—undermine her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey wrote.
Adding to the marital mystery, Maxwell and the spouse filled out bank forms for a trust account describing themselves as single in 2018, according to the filing. A financial analysis by the government showed that Maxwell brought $20 million to the marriage and the spouse brought only $200,000. Since tying the knot, Maxwell has transferred “millions of dollars in assets” to her spouse through trust accounts, according to the filing. She currently has $3.4 million in assets in her own name.
“Rare is the case when a defendant has already demonstrated an aptitude for assuming another identity and concealing her assets, including when purchasing property, registering cellphones, and managing finances,” Comey wrote.
Judge Alison Nathan will rule on Maxwell’s request. The British socialite has pleaded not guilty to lying under oath and grooming Epstein’s underage victims in the mid-1990s.
One of Maxwell’s accusers, Annie Farmer, urged the court not to grant bail in a letter.
“Drawing on my personal experience with Maxwell and what I have learned of how she has lived since that time, I believe that she is a psychopath,” Farmer wrote.
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.