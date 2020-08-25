Text messages between a former Phillips Exeter Academy student and the math teacher she trusted reveal the pain she now feels as a young adult.
In several messages shared in court Tuesday, the ex-student who accuses Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski of a pattern of sexual abuse between 2013 and 2015 tried to distance herself from him as the school administration and Exeter police investigated.
“I am burdened by memories of my high school experience so frequently. I try so hard to escape from it, but I only recently acknowledged how many of my current negative behaviors stemmed from that time. … I was but a child. And even now, at 20, still extremely young, I realize how young I was at 15, and I cry for myself. I’ve cried many, many tears. You don’t realize how much shame I’ve faced,” the alleged victim wrote in a message from March.
“I am so sorry,” Kaminski replied.
Kaminski, 59, turned himself in to police Monday after he was charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault.
Authorities said the assaults happened when the alleged victim was a freshman and sophomore at the prestigious prep school that came under fire in recent years for its handling of other improper conduct between staff and students, in some cases dating back decades.
Kaminski, who was fired from Phillips Exeter in April, denies the allegations.
Following his arraignment Tuesday, Brentwood Circuit Court Judge Polly Hall ordered that he be released on $50,000 cash or corporate surety bail and that he have no contact with the alleged victim or her family.
During the arraignment, Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway called Kaminski a “predator” who took advantage of a student from Florida who knew no one when she arrived at the boarding school.
Conway said Kaminski sexually assaulted her “over and over and over and over again” for years. Some of the incidents allegedly happened at his campus residence.
“He groomed her very carefully so that she would depend on him for support and love while she was away from her family and this was clearly calculated. He didn’t stop, even after being warned twice by administration, knowing that he was being watched by faculty members,” Conway said.
In an affidavit, the alleged victim’s parents told police how Kaminski had become close to their family and how he had assisted her during a disciplinary case at school involving plagiarism.
The family would go out to dinner with Kaminski when they were in town and considered him a friend. He even joined them on trips, including one to China, and stayed with them in Florida.
Kaminski also drove her to opera shows in Boston.
Kaminski first appeared on the school’s radar screen during sexual misconduct investigations in 2016 when school administration and police received a report of possible boundary violations when a faculty member later identified as Kaminski was seen coming and going from a female dorm. The alleged victim denied any abuse at the time. Her parents didn’t feel there was anything inappropriate going on and didn’t want the concerns investigated because they were “comfortable with Kaminski’s relationship with their daughter,” the affidavit said.
Phillips Exeter warned Kaminski that he would be fired if his behavior continued.
Police determined that there was no criminal activity based on their investigation in 2016, but the case was reopened earlier this year when the student came forward.
During a police interview in April, her father told investigators that he was “very regretful now that he didn’t see the behaviors (gifts, compliments and tutoring) as grooming activity,” the affidavit said.
Exeter Deputy Police Chief Michael Munck reported that he attempted to interview Kaminski twice in July, but that Kaminski canceled and told him that he had decided not to speak with him.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Conway, the county attorney, asked that Kaminski should remain held at the jail on preventive detention. She argued that he’s a threat to himself and the community.
Defense lawyer Amy Spencer insisted that he’s not a threat and should be released on bail.
She said he’s not a flight risk, has no criminal record, and that the allegations don’t involve weapons or threats.
“There’s no allegation of stalking or harassment and there have been no allegations of conduct since approximately the end of 2016,” Spencer said.
He could be released on bail with conditions and supervision, she said.
Spencer also expressed concerns about his health and safety at Rockingham County jail after officials on Monday reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19, nine of which involved inmates. Kaminski suffers from hypertension as well and needs medication, she said.